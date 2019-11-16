THS Drone Club soars into first competition

The Tahlequah High School Drone Club took flight into its first competition Thursday in Tulsa.
The new club was formed at THS this fall, thanks to grants and committed students and sponsors.
"We received $15,000 from a CareerTech Lottery Grant, $1,950 from Flight Night, and the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance grants for drones, tools, and supplies," said Sara Estep, Drone Club sponsor and THS CareerTech business teacher.
Seven students are on the team: Jasmine Carpitcher and Michelle Dallis, seniors; Austin Lyons, junior; Branan Ridenhour, sophomore; and Ryan Dark and Trace Russell, freshmen. THS Instructional Technology Coach Buzzy Manning is a co-sponsor.
"These were the students who truly showed interested and filled out applications to join," said Estep. "Their recommendations showed they had the responsibility needed to handle drones and work with circuit boards."
The group meets once a week for almost two hours after school.
Estep said the skills needed to participate are steady hands, depth perception, patience, and memorization.
The club is using CoDrone Pro drones provided by Flight Night, and two types of drones provided by Woz U: X-5G 4-channel remote-controlled quadcopter, and a smaller DYI racing drone the students were responsible for putting together.
"Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance and Woz U have also provided training, curriculum, and school supplies to use for the year," said Estep.
She said that with all the training and curriculum, it has not been difficult to learn how to use the drones. But there are still problems the students must overcome.
"The biggest challenge is getting the drones to calibrate and fly where they need to be," said Michelle, who likes the competitive aspect. "A lot more people are interested in drones than I thought."
Along with calibration, keeping the drones stable in the air was a challenge for Ryan, who enjoys flying through obstacles and competing.
"It's still a growing hobby and very similar to Vex Robotics competitions," said Ryan.
Trace said that while it's not always easy, flying the drones is a lot of fun.
To get ready for the competition, the students practiced flying the small, fast drones through obstacles such as stacked boxes and hula hoops.
"A huge proponent is flying drones through obstacles. But we are currently creating a cardboard city in conjunction with the Art Club to fly drones through," said Estep.
Thursday's meet was hosted by Flight Night, Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance, The Tulsa Drone Racers, and Tulsa Tech's FIRST Robotics Team 2795. It was held on the Tulsa Tech Riverside Campus, and had a Star Wars theme.
Students raced against competitors to make it to the end of an obstacle course, while also avoiding the Nerf darts being shot at the drones.
"We placed fourth and 17th out of 65 high school teams," said Estep. "There is a huge interest in drones and we have to work well together with others."
The students will soon start working more with circuit boards.
"We'll be creating different activities so they learn to modify the circuit boards in their drones, if needed. We will then learn to program the drones to fly on their own," said Estep.
The THS Drone Club plans to host a local competition between Tahlequah, Fort Gibson, and Wagoner during the spring semester.
