Tahlequah High School's esports team just kicked off its second official season, and things are looking good.
While the Tigers Esports team has only completed one official full season with Tahlequah Public Schools, the now-four-team organization has been operating for nine seasons.
"It's definitely different now as an official thing, because there are different rules when doing it officially versus voluntarily," said Adrien Nong, esports coach.
Sierra DeMoss, a THS special education teacher and esports team sponsor, said their first season was a learning process for the entire team. DeMoss said the hardest part was trying to make students' schedules work with competitions during the day, and finding the money for the team to travel to contests around the state.
About 60 students are enrolled in the program, with a third of them actively competing in the current season.
"As of three years ago, it was at about 1% adoption rate of schools across the country, and as of this year, I think we are looking at 7% or 8% for all schools in America, so it is growing quite rapidly. We went from about 20-30 schools a year and a half ago in Oklahoma, and now we have over 70 schools participating just in the state," said Nong.
Nong said they have not had any issues getting Tahlequah students involved with the competitive gaming team.
"We really have trouble not being able to fit everybody, more than not having enough people," said Nong.
Some of the students have already been offered $20,000 in scholarships, due to the success of their last season. DeMoss said having the organization helps give others an incentive for keeping their grades up and continuing to attend school, as they have to maintain a certain GPA to continue playing.
"It appeals to a lot of kids who don't necessarily care about being in sports," said Nong.
Nong said the team has been No. 2 in the state league in Overwatch for two years in a row, and expects to win the competition this year. The team's Smash Bros players have members in the top 2% in the state, and last season, the Tahlequah Tigers went to the Atoka Shadowcats Invitational, where the Overwatch team placed third. Nong said several team members also enjoy competitions by themselves, so several of them have won individual events.
Nong said one of the hopes he has for students is that they see the team as a place for socialization, and as a safe space.
THS senior and Tahlequah Tigers Esports Seth Burney has been a member since his freshman year, and he has met some of his best friends through esports competitions.
"It gives me a sense of leadership, a sense of accomplishment, just an overall joy," said Burney.
He said one of the common stereotypes people have about esports is that it is only about video games and not about the socialization and/or technical skills that can be received.
"There is so much more," said Burney. "There is media management, streaming platforms. There are shoutcasters - they're the ones that think like for football games, the ones that are calling the plays. There's leadership, there's coaching. It's not just the common stereotype of a bunch of sweaty people sitting in a room playing video games. There's so much more than that. It's leadership."
Burney said if a student wants to get involved with the team, they just need to start showing up to practices.
"There's no barriers. There really isn't. It doesn't matter if you're a guy, girl, they, them, whether you're white, Black, Native, it doesn't matter who you are, where you come from, what you do in life. Anyone can do it. Disabled personnel can show up and still play. There is a spot for every single person on the planet who can play esports. It's just about determination."
Get involved
Anyone who wants to participate or find out more on the Tahlequah Tigers Esports team can enroll through the Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah.
