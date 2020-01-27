THS grad makes discovery, presents research

Bradley Corbett, Tahlequah High School graduate and chemistry major at Emporia State University, presented a program at the 18th Annual Kansas Idea Network of Biomedical Research Excellence Symposium in Wichita, Kansas. Present were, from left: Dr. Qiyang Zhang, assistant professor of physical sciences, Emporia State University; Corbett; and Dr. Brent Thomas, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean, Emporia State University.