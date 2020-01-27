THS grad makes discovery, presents research

On Saturday, Jan. 18, Bradley Corbett, a Tahlequah High School graduate, presented a program at the 18th annual Kansas Idea Network of Biomedical Research Excellence Symposium at Wichita, Kansas.
A senior chemistry major at Emporia State University, Corbett’s program resulted from two years of research. Titled “ICP Analysis of Clay-Layer Sediments for the Identification of the K-Pg Boundary and K-Pg Mass Extinction,” the project examined iridium samples from two archeological digs in the Hells Creek area of Montana. Current theory suggests a massive asteroid struck Earth about 65 million years ago and destroyed 90 percent of all plants and animals on the planet.
The asteroid deposited iridium within the Earth’s crust. Confirmation of increased iridium is vital to identifying and determining if a fossil dates to pre-extinction or post-extinction of the asteroid’s collision with Earth. Directed by Dr. Qiyang Zhang, professor of chemistry at Emporia State, Corbett discovered a new and more precise method of measuring iridium than previously used.
The symposium is sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. More than 340 faculty and students from all public universities in Kansas participated the conference.
A native of Tahlequah, Corbett attended Tahlequah Public Schools from kindergarten through his senior year. He completed the AP course in chemistry, taught by Jordan Cox, and passed the qualifying examination. He played trombone in the junior high band and the Orange Express. He took private lessons from Dr. Chuck DeShong and won numerous competitions at various contests. In 2016, Corbett graduated from Tahlequah High School as an honor student, fifth in his class. He is the son of Dr. Bill and Mariam Corbett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.