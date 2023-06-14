Our Blood Institute will hold a blood drive with Tahlequah High School JROTC on Wednesday, June 21, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center lobby.
With a blood donation participants will receive a free ticket to Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City, or Hurricane Harbor.
Successful donors will also receive a “Life is Better” T-shirt, while supplies last.
Science Museum Oklahoma is home to over 390,000 square feet of hands-on science experiences, art, and history. With engaging exhibits like the Tinkering Garage or the Kirkpatrick Planetarium, which sends people on a journey beyond the Milky Way, there’s no limit to curiosity and imagination for those who visit.
Frontier City is Oklahoma’s only western-themed amusement park. The premier destination offers thrill rides like the Silver Bullet and Diamond Back, live entertainment, and delicious food. Patrons can visit Six Flags Hurricane Harbor and take a ride down towering water slides or relax in lazy rivers and wave pools. Hurricane Harbor OKC has something for everyone.
“You may be ready for some fun in the sun this summer, but accidents still happen,” said Dr. John Armitage, president, and CEO of Our Blood Institute. “Your blood donation can save the lives of up to three people and is essential in keeping up the blood supply in your local hospitals. We are extremely thankful for our partnerships with Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City, and Hurricane Harbor for recognizing the importance of blood donations in our community.”
Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can give blood.
Blood can be donated every 56 days and platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.
Those who are 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; those 18-year-olds and up must weigh at least 110 pounds.
Photo ID is required to donate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.