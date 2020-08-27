Tahlequah High School administrators received confirmation on the first day of classes that a student there has tested positive for COVID-19.
While the student was not in school on Thursday, Aug. 27, the teen had been in contact with members of the THS softball team, according to TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock.
Because of that potential exposure, THS has suspended softball competitions until Sept. 8.
All students and staff members who had been in close contact with the individual have been notified and will be quarantined, according to a Tahlequah Public Schools Facebook post. If a parent/guardian was not contacted directly, that means his or her child was not identified as being in close contact with the COVID-positive individual.
TPS will continue to work closely with the state and county health departments to implement their guidance on minimizing the spread of COVID-19, the post stated.
Ashlock declined to comment further.
