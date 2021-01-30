A total of 242 students from Tahlequah High School have been awarded Gold Cards for their excellence in the classroom. To receive a Gold Card, students must earn a GPA of 4.0 or higher for the semester.
The following students have received the Gold Card distinction for the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year:
Grade 9: Trae Baker, Addison Brackett, Gracie Brewer, Emma Butler, Charlea Cochran, Lyndee Davenport, Danika Deloache, Natalie Edwards, Yaresly Eligio-Martinez, Alexis Etherton, Michael Ford, Kara Foreman, Jasmine Gould, Jaxon Gregory, Rhett Hamilton, Callee Hartsoe, Rebecca Hendrickson, Mckenna Hood, Mandi Ingram, Karsen Jefferson, Abigail Johnson, Ava Jones, Tessa Kester, Madisyn Matthews, Cole Mcinnes, Caspian Mitchell, Daily Molloy, Mary Moore, Maralah Morgan, Bella Myers, Ashlyn Neugin, Brayden Northington, Elijah O'Daniel, Isaiah O'Daniel, Ella Parsley, Lauren Payton, Victoria Pham, Jacob Poteet, Kathryn Pursley, Paisley Qualls, Francisco Ramirez, Jersey Retzloff, Ava Rhoads, Cole Robertson, James Rose, Arianna Santana, Emily Scearce, Brooke Settle, Ethan Sisk, Nicholas Stone, Matthew Talburt, Luke Taylor, Tate Trammel, Cort Vance, Lexye Wright, Nolan Wright, and Laney Wyatt.
Grade 10: Isaac Allen, Adam Arnall, Ella Barnes, Avery Barrett, Robert Batson, Jacie Bennett, Nate Brant, Coda Bunch, Abigail Burchett, Sydni Callaway, Kristin Campbell, Laynee Collins, Roman Couch, Rylee Crow, Ryan Dark, Hailey Dotson, Saide Foster, Riley Freymuth, Taber Gilbert, Courtney Gunter, Ben Hendrix, Lauren Jones, Kristen Kelly, Madeline Keys, Lyric Koehn, Matthew Langston, Kaylee Marshall, Cale Matlock, Emma Maxwell, Alexa Mcclure, Diana Mcintosh, Grace Mitchell, Jasmine Moreno, Emily Morrison, Jaden Neugin, Alexis Northrup, Daris Paine, Andrew Porter, Courtney Preston, Jayley Ray, Lillian Reed, Trinity Reed, Caden Reid, Tabor Robinson, Carl Rossignol, Trace Russell, Mariah Sheppard, Emma Sherron, Hillary Smith, Hayden Smith, Adison Steeley, Aievee Tryon, Keegan Turner, Jasper Ward, Sierra Wiggins, and Alexander Wilkie.
Grade 11: Alberto Aboytes, Mia Allen, Allyson Arnall, Marisol Avalos, Erin Bennett, Jordan Blossom, Landon Bodien, Lyric Brown, Key Brown, Lola Brownfield, Brynlee Coppin, Lilianna Couch, Kaili Crawford, Ellee Davenport, Dex Dotson, Abbygale Eckert, Lyndsie Elliott, Hailey Enlow, Ethan Enlow, Makenna Franks, Elijah Galdamez, Christian Garcia, Zowie Green, Keaton Greenhaw, Hailey Hainzinger, Mackenzi Harlen, Emma Hatfield, Kylee Hunter, Carter Johnson, Tyler Joice, Asia Lamberson, Parker Lane, Kayli Leatherman, Julia Lewis, Emma Lindstrom, Maria Maldonado-Perez, Owen Martin, Zackary Marzullo, Michael Matthews, Ludia Mcalvain, Jack Mckee, Elijah Mcwilliams, Dylan Moore, Maxwell Morgan, David Orgas, Thomas Pablo, Brooke Postlewait, Maggie Renfro, Payton Smith, Faith Springwater, Kyla Stillion, Dorothy Swearingen, Thomas Taylor, Mckinley Thompson, Dylan Tiller, Cleopatra Tiner, Kyron Tobey, Ashley Trapp, Kloie Vertz, Marty White, and Skyla Wilson.
Grade 12: Jayla Adams, Neida Aguilar, Stella Aldridge, Kelis Atkinson, Edward Barnes, Baylee Bennett, Brett Bolin, Richard Bolt, Brody Bouher, Ty Brant, Maggie Brewer, Matthew Bright, Savannah Caldwell, Demi Casey, Edward Cervantes, Yanely Chacha, Catelyn Cook, Elizabeth Danner, Gracie Davenport, Ahmik Davis, Brandon Davis, Harley Davis, Rachel Dorlac, Gisselle Eligio, Yajaira Eligio-Martinez, Jordy Espinoza-Loredo, Kristina Fanning, Josie Foster, Lizbeth Garcia-Castillo, Aurora Gibson, Jessica Graves, Gunnar Guinnip, Madilyn Hatfield, Maria Henandez-Vega, Justin Hitchcock, Cheyenne Hodge, Rylee Hunt, Blaine Jones, Kate Kelley, Ethan Knight, Kaleb Lucas, Makenzie Mashburn, Olivia Meason, Trenton Miller, Laura Newton, Morgan Pack, Jared Pillow, Natalee Porter, Adam Pruitt, Angel Quezada, Ferrufino Quintanilla, Esquivel Ramirez, Riley Reed, Chauntel Reed, Jonathon Rose, Abeni Sanders, Ryan Sevier, Jerron Sherrill, Mackenzie Skipper, Aubrey Sumner, Anthony Thompson, Shaw Thornton, Mattie Webb, Savannah Wiggins, and Jered Wynn.
