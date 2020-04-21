A live graduation for Tahlequah High School seniors is on schedule for Friday, July 24, at Northeastern State University.
The Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education approved the date during a virtual meeting Tuesday, April 21.
“We still have the original graduation date set, but large gatherings at the end of May are probably not likely,” said Superintendent Leon Ashlock. “The goal is to give these students as many good memories as we can to finish out the year.”
Baccalaureate, prom, graduation, and the Save A Senior party are slated for July 22-25. Ashlock said they will re-evaluate in May to see if having a live event at the end of July looks feasible. Other options being under consideration are a virtual graduation, a drive-thru event, or individual times for students to pick up diplomas and have photos taken.
With the board accepting the resignation of Brian Berry and Seat 5 vacant, the appointment of Shaun Shepherd was approved. He will occupy Seat 5 until April 2021.
The board itself was reorganized. After nominations, discussions and votes, Dana Eversole was voted president of the board, and Chrissi Nimmo as vice president.
During the financial reports, it was stated that a mucn of the money in the account at the end of March will be used to refund parents for canceled trips. Also noted was that some parents donated the monies in their students’ lunch accounts to be used for others who did not have money.
Nimmo inquired how the shutdown was going to impact the district. Ashlock said most things should balance out, but he is concerned about the following year’s budget due to the shortfall reported by the state.
“We’re preparing for 3-10 percent budget cuts for next year,” he said.
Child Nutrition handed out 17,322 meals March 23 to April 17. Parents can now pick up meals without children being with them. Students can get up to five breakfasts, five lunches, and five dinners each week, and they are handed out Wednesday and Fridays, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at Cherokee Elementary School, Garden Walk Apartments, and Fox Mobile Homes. These are free to all children under 18, even if they don’t attend a Tahlequah public school.
Ashlock reported he has heard more positive than negative feedback about the distance learning program. Some grants require the district to offer summer school, so administrators are working on that plan. They are also considering the idea that classes may not resume as normal in August, if there is a second wave of COVID-19 cases in the area.
Ashlock said that once summer school is planned, they will get feedback from teachers and parents, but it would probably be a plan similar to what is in place currently.
A nod to CareerTech instructors Russell Hudgens and Melissa Harris was given, as they will be using the district’s 3D printers to make ear guards, face shields, and respirators for local health care needs.
The following employees are retiring: Carol Horn, Susan Hall, Linda Dallis, Glenda Pettus, and Stephanie Crawford. These are resigning: Megan Guthrie, Delia Gietzen, Amy Duckworth, Maggie Herriman, and Gregory McBride.
All other agenda items were approved.
What’s next
Tahlequah Board of Education will meet virtually on May 14 at 6 p.m. Proceeding the meeting, at 5:30, the board will accept bids for the district bonds.
