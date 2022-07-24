Tahlequah High School has confirmed hiring Natalie Cloud as the new principal.
Cloud’s career in education began in 1999, as a Spanish teacher at THS. Before being named principal, her work at THS also included being a pom coach, bus driver, mentor teacher, student council sponsor, homebound teacher, grant director, Boys & Girls Club teacher, assistant principal, leadership teacher, and alternative school director.
Tahlequah High School will start classes on Aug. 16.
