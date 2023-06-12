Approaching her 31st year of teaching, LaNell Spyres has been named Tahlequah High School’s new head band director for the upcoming season.
While Spyres is new at the helm of the Orange Express, this is not her first year at Tahlequah. She has been assistant band director for the past four years, and before that, she was Fort Gibson’s head band director for 18 years and assistant director for one.
“It’s just new every year. I enjoy it. I just like watching the kids start off as beginners and graduate high school,” said Spyres. “The longer I teach, I think I realize [how] important teaching is as a job, because we do a lot more than just teach kids how to play instruments. We’re trying to make them into happy, productive citizens, as well, and band is just a fun way to do that.”
Spyres has a long history with band. While attending The University of Arkansas, she played the bassoon in the concert band and was in the marching band’s Color Guard.
As director, the Locust Grove native will take on several new responsibilities, including, but not limited to, deciding on fundraisers, working with parents, teaching woodwinds for beginners, and making sure everything runs smoothly. Spyres said she anticipates the position’s hours will be the most difficult aspect of the transition.
THS will be begin competing against other 6A schools this year, so Spyres wants to “bring the program up a notch” to keep the competitive edge.
Spyres said becoming the head band director was not what she set out to do when she first moved to Tahlequah, but she is excited about the transition. In her first year, she hopes to “keep the ball rolling” for the high school band members, and by its end, Spyres’ goal is to ensure her students will learn that they can be successful when it come to whatever they set their minds to.
“Tahlequah has had a really good band program for a long time, and [I’m] just trying to keep everything going,” said Spyres.
Spyres said the obligations and responsibilities that come from band not only teach students a good work ethic, but how to be punctual and continue working hard. Band also allows some to gain a sense of community, Spyres said, through participation in local activities, such as marching in parades.
“Sometimes I think people see a band go down the street in a parade and they don’t realize how much extra work that is for the kids,” said Spyres. “That’s a lot of energy to carry a heavy drum.”
