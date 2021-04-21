The application for virtual school is available for students entering grades 9-12 for Tahlequah High School for the 2021-2022 school year.
In order for a student to be considered for virtual school, the student must meet the following criteria:
• Student passed all classes enrolled in Fall 2020.
• Complete application submitted by April 16. Applications will not be available after 11:59 p.m. on April 16.
• Parent/student interview attended - with two attempts maximum - no later than April 30.
• Student must pre-enroll during parent/student interview if not already enrolled.
The application is available at tahlequahschools.org under the news section on the front page.
