The application for virtual school is available for students entering grades 9-12 for Tahlequah High School for the 2021-2022 school year.

In order for a student to be considered for virtual school, the student must meet the following criteria:

• Student passed all classes enrolled in Fall 2020.

• Complete application submitted by April 16. Applications will not be available after 11:59 p.m. on April 16.

• Parent/student interview attended - with two attempts maximum - no later than April 30.

• Student must pre-enroll during parent/student interview if not already enrolled.

The application is available at tahlequahschools.org under the news section on the front page.

