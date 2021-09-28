THS queens, kings, and sweethearts took homecoming stage

Tahlequah High School has had an excellent start to the 2021-2022 school year. We are excited to welcome our outstanding students, faculty, and staff back to campus this year. Our students have been working diligently each day to excel in academics and in extracurricular events and organizations.
THS has several new faculty and staff members joining us this year. Our new staff members include: Stacy Foley, assistant principal; Crystal Foley, science instructor; Hannah Arnall, mathematics instructor; Melody Barrow, English instructor; Jeffrey Bizzle, social studies instructor and coach; Todd Crow, English instructor; Connie Hauser, science instructor; Emily Mason, Reconnecting Youth instructor; Sam Nelson, history instructor and coach; James Townsend, mathematics instructor; Angela Verbeck, special education instructor; Joe Knight, special education instructor; Lori Freymuth, counselor; Sylvia McDowell, special education instructor; Jade Adams, office manager; Sierra Demoss, library assistant; Ciara Harris, para sub; April Costner, para sub; Sheila Uehlin, SEL paraprofessional; and Megan MacDonald, attendance receptionist.
Tahlequah High School invited all alumni, students, parents, and community members to attend our 2021 Homecoming Football game vs Pryor on Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. Homecoming festivities began earlier in the day with a parade that started at 2 p.m., followed by the homecoming ceremony at 6:25 p.m.
Our 2021 Homecoming Sweethearts and Escorts included:
Queen candidate Maggie Renfro was escorted by king candidate Tyler Joice and mini-attendants Blakely Bynum and Colt Jordan. Queen candidate Ellee Davenport was escorted by king candidate Malik McMurtrey and mini-attendants Harper Wilson and Blake Page. Queen candidate Lily Couch was escorted by king candidate Parker Lane and mini attendants Wesley Young and Axel Dorrough.
Slowpitch Sweetheart Lexi Hanna was escorted by Thomas Taylor. Baseball/Fastpitch Sweetheart Skyla Wilson was escorted by Dylan Tiller. Basketball Sweetheart Faith Springwater was escorted by Jaxon Stickels. Cheerleading Sweetheart Dixie Chaffin was escorted by Dylan Leep. Cross Country Sweetheart Vicky Perez was escorted by Jack McKee. Football Sweetheart Hillary Smith was escorted by Eli McWilliams. Golf Sweetheart Hope Berry was escorted by Dex Dotson. Special Athletes Sweetheart Baylee Bennett was escorted by Carl Rossignol. Pom Sweetheart Ashley Trapp was escorted by Madison McDowell. Soccer Sweetheart Emma Lindstrom was escorted by Boom Rollice. Tennis Sweetheart McKinley Thompson was escorted by Elijah Galdamez. Track Sweetheart Tatum Havens was escorted by Eric Burns. Volleyball Sweetheart Lydia McAlvain was escorted by Jameer McDowell. Wrestling Sweetheart Lola Brownfield was escorted by Levi Perry. JROTC Senior Sweetheart Chloe Sanders was escorted by Jaden Kinney. JROTC Junior Sweetheart Emily Burchett was escorted by Seth Burney. JROTC Sophomore Sweetheart Madi Ingram was escorted by Ethan Teaney. JROTC Freshman Sweetheart Sienna Sanchez was escorted by Thomas McClintock. Freshman Band Sweetheart Tyne Couch was escorted by Jeremiah Keys. Sophomore Band Sweetheart Yulissa Vazques was escorted by Daniel Vazquez. Junior Band Sweetheart Sierra Wiggins was escorted by Keegan Turner.
Senior Band Sweetheart Shelby Eubanks was escorted by Aidan Mapps. Color Guard Sweetheart Mackenzi Harlen was escorted by Katelynn Gourd. Band Queen Emma Hatfield was escorted by Band King David Orgas. Academic Team Sweetheart Reagan Jones presented herself. BPA Sweetheart Autumn Edwards was escorted by Robby Batson. Choir Sweetheart Kayli Leatherman was escorted by Xavier Biggs. Choir Sweetheart Mackenzie Jones was escorted by Owen Martin. Choir Sweetheart Kai Stillion was escorted by Katherine Kavanaugh. Art Club Sweetheart Cory Anderson was escorted by Braydon McCollum. FFA Queen Emma Dillard was escorted by Hunter Clay. FFA Sweetheart Kadance Haney was escorted by Ethan Enlow. FCCLA Sweetheart Emlyn Mouse was escorted by Jakob McCollum. Heritage Club Sweetheart Nicolette Grasshopper was escorted by Justice Dry, and S Club Sweetheart Haley Garrett was escorted by Asia Lamberson.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.