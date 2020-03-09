THS Rotary Students of the Month

Caleb Montgomery and Taylor “Paige” Flynn are the Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County March Students of the Month from Tahlequah High School. From left are: Rotary President Wayne Coldwell, Montgomery and Flynn.

Caleb Montgomery and Taylor “Paige” Flynn are the Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County March Students of the Month from Tahlequah High School.

Tags

Recommended for you