THS Rotary Students of the Month

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah has announced the September Students of the Month from Tahlequah High School. From left are: Rotarian Hayden Sharp, THS students Maggie Reasor and Blake Corn, and Tahlequah Public Schools Superintendent Leon Ashlock.

They are Maggie Reasor and Blake Corn.

