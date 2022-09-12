THS Rotary Students of the Month

The Rotary Club has announced Tahlequah High School Robert Batson and Sadie Foster as its September Students of the Month. From left are: Robert Batson and Rotarian Dalton Bigbee. Not pictured is recepient Sadie Foster.
