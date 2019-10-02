The Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County has announced the October Students of the Month from Tahlequah High School. Present were, from left: Erb Kimble, Rotarian; THS students Meg Thompson and Tate Christian; and Tahlequah Public Schools Superintendent Leon Ashlock.
THS Rotary Students of the Month
The Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County has announced the October Students of the Month from Tahlequah High School. They are Meg Thompson and Tate Christian.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] 56, former Wagoner sheriff's deputy. Died Friday, September 27, 2019. Memorial Service at 2:00 pm Friday, October 4 in the Chapel at Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory, 417 East Cherokee Street, Wagoner, OK.
CORINTH, TX [mdash] age 81. Turbine Engine Specialist. Died September 26th, 2019 in Corinth, TX. Funeral service October 1st, 2019 at 11:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at 3:00pm at McIntosh Cemetery in Eufaula, OK.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] NAME: Daniel Kemper Clem AGE: 65 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: Educational Scholarship Processor DIED: September 25, 2019 SERVICES: 10:00 October 1, 2019, First Christian Church Tahlequah
