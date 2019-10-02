THS Rotary Students of the Month

THS Rotary Students of the Month

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County has announced the October Students of the Month from Tahlequah High School. Present were, from left: Erb Kimble, Rotarian; THS students Meg Thompson and Tate Christian; and Tahlequah Public Schools Superintendent Leon Ashlock.

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County has announced the October Students of the Month from Tahlequah High School. They are Meg Thompson and Tate Christian.

Tags

Recommended for you