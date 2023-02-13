THS Rotary Students of the Month

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph expected. Higher terrain areas in southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas could see occasional gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should exercise caution while driving. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Extra attention should be given to cross winds and on bridges and overpasses. &&