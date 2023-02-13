THS Rotary Students of the Month

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah announced the Tahlequah High School February Rotary Students of Month. From left are: Rotarian Dunn Faires, Adam Vasquez, Riley Freymuth, and Tahlequah Chief of Police Nate King.

