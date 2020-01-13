THS Rotary Students of the Month

THS Rotary Students of the Month

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah January Students of the Month from Tahlequah High School are, from left: Dylan Parish and Kynli Heist. They are with Rotarian Ryan Langston.

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah Students of the Month for January are Dylan Parish and Kynli Heist of Tahlequah High School.

