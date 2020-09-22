Tahlequah High School is off to a great start. To hear and see the building filled with students again is so good. We have had a change in leadership this year and are excited about the year. Lacie Wilson is our new high school principal. Dusty Sifers and Mark Jordan are two new assistant principals that will join fellow assistant principal Sherry Yount on the administrative team.
The halls are active with students doing the best they can to social distance, as well as protecting themselves and others with their mask. They are doing an amazing job keeping their masks on and following the arrows marked in the hallway to help keep students safely apart. Students are being greeted in the morning with temperature checks. Parents are doing a great job not dropping off their students until 7:40 a.m. We appreciate everyone working together to make this happen. We are making great progress on our new normal.
This year, students had the choice of virtual school or traditional school. Some students are finding that virtual school is quite challenging. We are encouraging those who started virtual but are finding it a bit overwhelming to come back to traditional school. Parents can call their child's counselor if they want to come back to traditional school. At this time, we have 1,262 students enrolled at Tahlequah High School. We have 791 traditional students, 364 virtual, and 107 blended students.
Chromebooks were distributed to every student both virtual and traditional. Traditional students take their Chromebook to every class and then take it home at the end of the day. This way, if a student does have to quarantine, they can work from home. The school has provided hot spots, as well, which allows every student to have internet access. The district has also added technology coaches that are helping our staff navigate this new world of teaching primarily through technology.
We have tutors available daily when we are having in-person instruction. Through our Title VI grant and a partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah, we offer an after-school program at THS until 5 p.m. Tutoring is also available during this time to help our virtual students.
We have a lot going on around the school. Monday, Sept. 21, was picture day. All students had the chance to have their picture taken at this time. All our virtual students will have their pictures taken on Oct. 12.
All THS juniors and seniors will have the chance to take the ACT for free on Oct. 6. Virtual students, please email Mrs. Lynn if you would like to come to school to test on that day.
Homecoming is planned for Oct. 2, but will look a little different this year. We will still have the traditional homecoming ceremony before the game on Oct. 2, but we will not have the parade or homecoming dance. It will still be a special night to celebrate our students.
Tahlequah High School has many talented students. Matthew Bright qualified as a semifinalist for the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. We are so proud of him. Katelyn Myers made it through the first round of auditions for "American Idol." We will be cheering her on to make it through the next round of auditions. We are super proud of these Tiger students.
It feels so good to have students in the halls, clubs after school, and extracurricular activities going on. Even though it may look different with the face masks and face shields, it is starting to feel a little more normal with the sound of kids in the hallways and the lunchrooms. Laughter is filling the halls and even though we cannot always see them, we exchange smiles through the masks. THS students are working hard. We are glad to be back.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
