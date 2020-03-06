Seven Oklahoma high schools, including three in this area, have been named “Oklahoma’s Promise 2019 State Champions,” leading the state in the number of graduates who met the requirements to receive an Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship.
This is the second Class 3A championship for Sequoyah High School. SHS had 32 Oklahoma’s Promise graduates. Tahlequah High School was the Class 5A runner-up, with 56 Oklahoma’s Promise graduates. Stilwell High School was the Class 4A runner-up, with 34 Oklahoma’s Promise graduates.
Oklahoma’s Promise is a state program that provides an opportunity for students from families whose annual income is $55,000 or less to earn a tuition scholarship for college or certain programs at public career technology centers.
“These seven Oklahoma high schools are champions for their students. Since 1996, with the schools’ guidance and encouragement and their students’ persistence, more than 90,000 Oklahoma students have taken advantage of the opportunity to pursue their college education through the Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship,” said Chancellor Glen D. Johnson. “The State Regents commend these schools for their outstanding work.”
Recognized as one of the top college promise scholarship programs in the nation, Oklahoma’s Promise was created in 1992 by the Legislature to help more families send their children to college. The scholarship pays tuition at any Oklahoma public college or university until the student receives a bachelor’s degree or for up to five years, whichever comes first. It will also cover a portion of tuition at an accredited private institution or public career technology center. The scholarship does not cover the cost of fees, books, or room and board.
To be eligible for Oklahoma’s Promise, students must apply during the eighth, ninth or 10th grade, and their family’s annual income must not exceed $55,000 when they apply. A student’s family income also must not exceed $100,000 each year the student is enrolled college. To receive the scholarship at graduation, students must achieve a minimum 2.50 GPA in 17 core courses that prepare them for college and an overall GPA of 2.50 or better for all courses in grades nine through 12. Oklahoma’s Promise graduates also must attend class regularly, and refrain from drug and alcohol abuse and delinquent acts.
For more information about Oklahoma’s Promise or to apply online, visit www.okpromise.org. Information is also available by emailing okpromise@osrhe.edu or by calling 800-858-1840.
