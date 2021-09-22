THS Spanish teacher graduated from Cambridge

Many place Cambridge University's archaeology program as the second-best in the world. Cambridge is also renowned for their overall academic excellence, so when Tahlequah resident Wendy Jordan found out that she had been accepted to their master’s program in 2018, she felt elated and prepared her bags to move to England.
“I always wanted to live abroad. My supervisor at OU for my undergrad was a Cambridge graduate himself. So he said, 'If you want to go abroad, if you want to go to England, you should go to Cambridge.' He pushed it and wrote my recommendation letter,” said Jordan.
She graduated from Tahlequah High School in 2014, and she entered Cambridge in October 2018.
“Everything was great, and then we had the pandemic. I tried to stick it out in England for a while,” said Jordan.
She was lucky enough to be isolated from many of her peers because she lived in off-campus housing. At a certain point, it became impossible for her to write her master’s thesis because the libraries had shut down. It was at that point that she decided to move back home to Oklahoma.
“I moved back in July of 2020. We said, 'Let's just move back so we could have family support.' I finished here in August. Then the question became, what are you going to do for work?” she said.
As she finished writing her thesis, she also looked for jobs.
“People weren’t really hiring. One of the Spanish teachers at the high school quit, so I was lucky enough because some of the teachers knew me,” said Jordan.
She had excelled in her Spanish classes, and she had learned to speak from her stepmother who is fluent and lived in Paraguay for a couple of years. They asked her if she was willing to start mid-semester, and she jumped at the offer. Now she teaches first-year introductory Spanish.
“My stepmother encouraged me to upkeep my language, and I did,” she said.
Her hard work and dedication has paid off, and it will continue to pay off as she is looking to add to her education.
“I would love to pursue archaeology if something opened up. It’s a hard field to get into in the first place, but especially with the pandemic, because everything is shut down. How are you supposed to go to different countries and do archaeology when everyone has their borders closed?” she said.
Jordan also plans to pursue her doctorate in archaeology, but right now, she is happy teaching high school Spanish. It is also her way of giving back to her community.
“I’d probably go back to Europe because their PhDs tend to be much shorter, three years, unlike five to six what they are here,” she said.
