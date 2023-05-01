A student from Tahlequah High School Business Professionals of America chapter attended the 2023 BPA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California, April 26–30.
The conference brought together an estimated 6,000 delegates from across the country to vie for top honors in business and information technology skills competitions, attend leadership and professional development workshops, receive awards for community service activities, and elect BPA’s 2023–’24 national student leadership team.
“For students and chapter advisers, attending the National Leadership Conference, the event is the culmination of a year’s work,” said Steven J. Mitchell, BPA’s executive director/CEO. “We can’t wait to celebrate these students for the energy they have devoted to advancing to nationals in competitive events, sharpening their leadership and career skills and contributing to community betterment through service.”
Marlie Lowrimore from the THS BPA chapter atteded the conference and competed in the Ethics and Professional Competition.
“BPA plays a unique role in offering students a variety of opportunities to benefit the them ranging from software competitions, business presentations, and speeches to being able to run for positions as BPA Executive Officers,” said Sara Estep, CareerTech Business teacher and BPA sponsor.
The 2023 National Leadership Conference presenting sponsor is Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, the leading provider of certification exam development, delivery, and program management services. Conference attendees can obtain valuable industry certifications during the during the event.
While in Anaheim, participants had opportunities to network with other BPA members and business leaders, visit famous Southern California attractions and participate in community service activities.
The conference’s opening session was on April 26 and awards ceremonies were April 28-29.
