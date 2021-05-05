Tahlequah High School student Katherine Kavanagh has earned the Bronze Cross National Lifesaving Award from Girl Scouts of the United States of America. The Bronze Cross is one of the highest honors Girl Scouts can bestow.
Part of the Girl Scout program since the beginning of the movement, the award is given to a Girl Scout who has saved or attempted to save human life under circumstances that indicate heroism or risk to her own life. The award is reserved for those Girl Scouts who have performed heroic acts beyond the degree of maturity and training to be expected at their age.
Katherine saved the life of her father and brother during a scuba diving incident in January.
“Through review of the statements from her father and brother we can truly understand the quick thinking, training and true heroism she displayed,” said Roberta Preston, GSEOK president and CEO.
Katherine has also been awarded the Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can earn. After learning about the rise in skin cancer, especially among people of color, Katherine implemented a sunscreen program in Tahlequah. Katherine worked with the city government and school board to educate their community about the importance of sun safety through flyers, adding information on their websites and their social media platforms, as well as installing sunscreen dispensers in two highly trafficked outdoor areas. The city of Tahlequah Parks and Recreations will continue the maintenance of the dispensers while the city will continue promoting the program.
Katherine has been in Girl Scouts for 12 years, is a member of Troop 1226, and will graduate in 2022. After high school, she plans to attend college in Arkansas for a bachelor’s degree in nursing, and she hopes to join the Air Force. Her advice to younger Girl Scouts is to never give up, no matter how hard it gets.
