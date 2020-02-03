THS student nominated for ICTC Breaking Traditions award

A senior at Tahlequah High School has been nominated for this year’s Oklahoma SkillsUSA Breaking Traditions Award Outstanding Non-Traditional Student by her welding instructor, Mitch Ogle.
Steelle Stevens is a second-year student in the Indian Capital Technology Center-Tahlequah Welding program. She is an active member of the trade and industrial education’s program area student organization, SkillsUSA .
"I wanted to gain a skill so that I could work to pay off my future tuition for college. I wanted to have a hands-on skill that no one could take away from me that I could always depend on," said Stevens, when asked what made her want to join the welding program. "I will use welding as a stepping stone to get to my other dreams that I have."
Stevens is a National Honor Society member at THS and also the senior representative for National Honor Society, where she has held an office for two years. She also serves as a Link Crew member at her high school. She is very active at ICTC. She serves as the SkillsUSA Welding class president, who also organized a fundraiser to help raise money for the Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department this past year. She is a two-year member of National Technical Honor Society.
During her enrollment at ICTC, she has maintained perfect attendance. She is the captain of the Fab Team in her welding class. Stevens is also taking concurrent classes on top of her high school schedule and welding class as well, all the while working at Oasis Health Foods after school. She will continue her education at Northeastern State University with the Collegiate Scholarship in hopes of becoming a marine biologist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.