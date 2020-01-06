THS SWAT challenges vaping peers to quit

On Nov. 21, Tahlequah High School’s Student Wellness Action Team challenged their peers who vape to join other tobacco users across the nation in the Great American Smoke Out Event to stop using tobacco products.
The students recognized that way too many of their peers falsely believe that vaping is a safe alternative to smoking.
In partnership with the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County, the students were able to provide quit kits in the Community Preventionist’s office.
SWAT members distributed flyers and identified peers who needed help to quit vaping. They also gave them tickets to ensure that they would be able to get a kit reserved for them.
For more information or resources on quitting tobacco use, call the Tobacco Helpline at 1-800-QUITNOW or visit okhelpline.com.
