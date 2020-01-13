Tahlequah High School will host a blood drive with Oklahoma Blood Institute from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Tahlequah High Schools Performing Arts Center.
All donors will receive a “Friends” themed T-shirt. In addition, donors will receive a free pass to Frontier City, and help Tahlequah High School students.
OBI relies solely on 1,200 volunteer blood donors a day to meet the needs of patients at more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities, as well as all air ambulances statewide. There is no substitute for blood, and the donation process takes about an hour. Blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.
If donors opt not to take the T-shirt, funds will be given to Global Blood Fund, a 501(c)(3) charity organization helping to procure needed blood center supplies in developing countries.
Appointments to give blood are not required, but can be made by visiting obi.org or calling 877-340-8777, or THS JROTC, Maj. Rollow or 1st Sgt. Walker at 918-458-4150, ext. 1241.
