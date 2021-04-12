The application for virtual school is available for students entering grades 9-12 for Tahlequah High School for the 2021-2022 school year.

For a student to be considered for virtual school, the student must meet the following criteria: passed all classes enrolled in fall 2020; completed application submitted by April 16; they will not be available after 11:59 p.m. on April 16; parent/student interview attended – with two attempts maximum, no later than April 30; student must pre-enroll during parent/student interview if not already enrolled.

The application is available at tahlequahschools.org under the news section on the front page.

