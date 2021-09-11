THS volleyball coach imparts lessons of resilience

1. How long have you been at Tahlequah, and what all have you coached?
Thirty-nine years in The Quah. Before that, I had three years in Commerce as a head girls' basketball coach, and one year in Stilwell as head ninth-grade girls' basketball coach. I’ve coached baseball, softball, track, girls' and boys' basketball and volleyball. That makes 43 total years.
2. What are some of the more memorable moments for you as a coach?
Beating Tulsa Bishop Kelley to take the first-ever Tahlequah girls' basketball team to the state tournament.
3. What do you enjoy doing in your free time when you're away from school and coaching?
Hanging at the house with my wife, Shanon, who really deserves a Great Big Heart Medal for keeping my perspectives in line. I also enjoy visits from my son Daniel, and our 17-month-old boxer, Remi Rayne.
4. Outside of coaching, what’s the most important thing you try to teach student athletes?
The importance of being resilient, and knowing how to withstand and recover quickly from any difficult condition or situation.
5. Who were some inspirations for you as you got into coaching?
My mom; she always allowed me to get out of work to go play. I fell in love with sports. Every day is a game, so go win it!
– Byron Beers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.