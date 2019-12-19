The Tahlequah Industrial Authority accepted the fiscal year 2018-2019 audit during its Dec. 18 meeting.
CPA Barry Spyres said the documentation was presented fairly and statements were correct.
"It's a clean opinion and it's the same opinion you've always had, and your financial statements are materially correct," said Spyres.
There were no questions or concerns for Spyres, but Trustee Jeff Reasor would have liked to have negotiated the next audit. However, that item wasn't on the agenda to discuss.
"We need to get out ahead, because we've been remiss, for whatever reason, and we've struggled with getting financials and everything to get them to someone," said Reasor.
Spyres said he would email those engagements sometime in May.
The board gave its nod to creating and appointing a search committee for the executive director position.
Chairman Mark Gish made a motion to appoint seven individuals to that committee: Northeastern Health System Administrator Jim Berry, Cherokee Nation Chief of Staff Todd Enlow, Tahlequah Public Works Authority General Manager Mike Doublehead, Cherokee Nation Commerce Director Anna Knight, Mayor Sue Catron, District 2 Cherokee County Commissioner Mike Brown, and Northeastern State University President Steve Turner.
"We came up with seven individuals we think represent seven segments of the community that would be substantial stakeholders in the new entity, and we value their input, frankly," said Gish.
Community Growth Strategies founder and consultant Jim Fram presented the trustees with ideas pertaining to the economic development strategic plan process, economic development job description, and community profile.
He commended the trustees for expanding outside the city of Tahlequah and into the county.
"Companies and private business don't care about political boundaries; politicians do," he said. "You want to be able to make that circle broader and take advantage."
Fram said he spent the past four days in the community and conducted interviews with the mayor, city councilors, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., upper-level management at Cherokee Nation, and several others.
"We've had discussions about having a public focus group, and I've had those with other client communities and sometimes you have three people show and sometimes you have 100 people showing up," said Fram. "I think at the end of the day, it's important that we tell the citizens of Tahlequah and Cherokee County that anybody who wanted to provide input on this process would have the opportunity to do so."
What's next
The next regular meeting of the Tahlequah Industrial Authority is at 5:30 p.m., Jan. 15, in the council chambers at City Hall, 111 S. Cherokee Ave.
