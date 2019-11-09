Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country will hold its popular fall fundraiser in November. "A Holiday Evening with CASA" will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6-8 p.m., in the United Methodist Church activities building, corner of Delaware Street and Cherokee Avenue.
The evening will include a meal of baked spaghetti prepared by Kriss Harris, tossed salad, homemade desserts, and beverages. The event will feature live entertainment, a silent auction, and door prizes. A live auction, featuring round-trip airline tickets to any place in the United States on Southwest Airlines, is included.
Another special feature of the evening will be $10 chances for a chauffeured limousine tour of Tulsa Christmas lights.
The cost for the evening is $15; children ages 6-12 are $7; children younger than six years enter free. Tickets may be purchased from any CASA board member or staff member, or at the CASA office, 210 E. Delaware St.
CASA of Cherokee Country recruits, screens, trains, and supports community volunteers to speak for the best interests of children who come into the court system as a result of abuse and-or neglect. CASA volunteer advocates serve young victims of abuse in Cherokee County district court, Adair County district court, and Cherokee Nation Tribal Court.
CASA volunteers get to know each child as an individual, not as a case. Often the CASA volunteer is the only person in the courtroom who has visited with the child consistently and really understands his/her needs. Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward enhancing services for abused and neglected children served by CASA volunteer advocates.
CASA of Cherokee Country board members are Larry Gipson, Jon Overacker, Lynn Thompson, Hank Wright, James Brown, Lynna Carson, Patricia Copeland, Ken Philpott, Bryan Swim, and Cathy Welch. CASA staff members are Jo Prout, executive director, and Liz Rainbolt, advocate coordinator/trainer.
To donate auction items or door prizes, request more information on "Holiday Evening with CASA," or to request information about becoming a CASA child advocate, phone the CASA office at 918-456-8788 or 866-400-8788, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., or stop by the CASA office, 201 E. Delaware St.
