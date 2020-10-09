The Tahlequah Main Street Association's Big Idea event has released its virtual tickets this week, and voting is open now through Oct. 16.
"The economic vitality committee with TMSA was up for the challenge of making the Big Idea completely virtual this year. We are looking forward to the first virtual Big Idea and hope to keep a virtual aspect in 2021," said Jamie Hale, TMSA director.
Voters will be able to instantly access the virtual event when they purchase their tickets.
General Access is $5 and includes access to the finalist videos and one voting ticket. The Gold Package is $25, and includes access to finalist videos, five voting tickets and a Big Idea T-shirt. The Platinum Package is $50, and it includes access to the finalist videos, provides 10 voting tickets, a Big Idea T-shirt, and $25 in Main Street Bucks.
Once tickets are purchased, the ticket holder will receive an email with a unique access code and they will follow the link to the virtual event platform. Videos cannot be accessed without a voting ticket.
Finalists are: Dave Rogers with Paceline Cyclery for bike racks; Teresa Williams with Hawkeye Signs & Printing for her Downtown Tahlequah directory kiosk; and Rian Crager, owner of A Bloom Flowers and Gifts, for a new awning.
"The Big Idea micro-grant is unique due to the fact the winning project is voted on by the community," said Hale. "In years past, projects have won by a single vote, so it is important to vote for the project the community would like to see in the downtown corridor."
The winner of the Big Idea will receive up to $5,000 in grant funding to complete their project. Visit https://tahlequahmainstreetassociation.ticketspice.com/the-big-idea-2020 to sign up to vote on this year's winner.
For more information on this event and others, visit www.tahlequahmainstreet.com.
