PARK HILL - The Cherokee Heritage Center is hosting its annual SevenStar Gala on Nov. 2 at the Chota Conference Center inside the new Cherokee Casino Tahlequah, 3307 S. Seven Clans Ave.
The annual event recognizes those who promote the Cherokee National Historical Society's mission to preserve, promote and teach Cherokee history and culture. It also serves as the primary fundraiser for the Cherokee Heritage Center.
This year's honorees include Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor and Deputy Speaker Victoria Vazquez, Contemporary Achievement Award; Cherokee Nation Businesses, Stalwart Award; Former Deputy Principal Chief and Secretary of Veterans Affairs S. Joe Crittenden, Warrior Award; and Dorothy Ice, Tradition Bearer Award.
The gala features a vibrant silent auction featuring authentic Native art. In addition, Cherokee artists Keli Gonzales, Kenny Glass, and Cherokee National Treasure Mike Dart will each demonstrate live art during the event, with the final pieces available for auction at the end of the night.
SevenStar Gala is made possible through the generous support of Cherokee Nation Businesses.
Tickets are $150 per person or $250 per couple. Table sponsorships are still available beginning at $1,500. To purchase, contact Becky Adair at 918-456-6007, ext. 6160 or Becky-Adair@cherokee.org. The deadline to purchase tickets is Oct. 25.
