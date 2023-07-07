Tidy Up Tenkiller and the Illinois River have announced the spring cleaning summary.
The estimated trash collected is 12.29 tons/24,580 pounds, which includes 63 tires. The lake had 11.86 tons or 23,720 pounds collected, while the river had .43 tons or 860 pounds.
The groups is still waiting on results from two dumpsters from Woodhaven.
The number of volunteers who participated in the cleanup was 87 with 159 registered. The lake had 47 volunteers with 61 registered, and the river had 40 with 100 registered.
There were eight events in total, during which 92.53 tons or 185,060 pounds of trash were collected by 735 volunteers.
The first fall cleanup will be Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the lake with divers for underwater clean up.
