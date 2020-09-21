Lake Tenkiller has a tendency to build up with debris from both storms and visitors, so a local nonprofit organization and volunteers have continued with a biannual event to help clean up the lake.
The Greater Tenkiller Area Association was recently nominated as a finalist in the Keep Oklahoma Beautiful Environmental Excellence Competition for its efforts in Tidy Up Tenkiller. The GTAA will host its fourth cleanup event Oct. 17, and is looking for volunteers to help continue its mission to keep the lake area pristine.
GTAA President John Ellis said while storms from recent years have left plenty of damage behind, the majority of the waste is an accumulation of 60 years without an organized cleanup campaign. Since the campaign first started, the group has hauled out more than 50 tons, or 100,000 pounds, of refuse and litter.
“It’s a lot of Styrofoam and an amazing number of old car and truck tires,” said Ellis. “They were the wave break of choice back in the older days. When a storm would break this line of tires floating out there, they’d wind up anywhere up and down the lake.”
At the last event, 8.64 tons of debris was removed from the lake shore. Old plastic bottles, glass bottles, lighters, pieces of wood, and other unsightly trash have been picked up in the past, usually found along the high-water marks of Lake Tenkiller. Places like Snake Creek Marina and Chicken Creek were hit particularly hard by a recent tornado, causing debris to disperse all over the shorelines.
“You could drive the lake and see it was just pummeled with Styrofoam and debris,” said GTAA board member Genny Maiden. “Snake Creek was pretty much demolished a couple of years ago. So, we’ve had a couple of years of very bad weather, between high winds, tornadoes and rain. We’ve reached a season where the lake was 36 inches above normal. That creates its only problem from a flood perspective, and then the debris that occurs because of that.”
Area Boy Scout troops and local college students have volunteered in the past. The Army Corps of Engineers, who oversee lake activities, water releases and area properties, have also lent a hand for Tidy Up Tenkiller.
“I’d like to give a bunch of credit to the Corps,” said Ellis. “They’ve been very supportive and have actually provided a work boat and a crew on the last three of the cleanups we did, and they plan to participate again on the one in October. They’re out there walking up and down the hillside, carrying stuff down and putting it in their boat, just like all the other volunteers.”
Much of the debris is taken to the Sallisaw landfill. Meanwhile, Clyde’s Automotive & Tire has volunteered to disposed of the old tires found in the lake.
Ellis encourages anyone to lend a hand, so long as they are able. Because while it is for a good cause, it can be tough sledding.
“All of that floating stuff winds up at the 32-foot-elevation mark on the banks,” he said. “It’s not any easy task. You’ve got to work at it.”
Each year, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful hosts the Environmental Excellence Celebration, where the public nominates groups and individuals for their efforts to benefit Oklahoma’s environment. GTAA’s Tidy Up Tenkiller was nominated as a finalist for showing exceptional work in nonprofit work, litter prevention, conservation, beautification and more.
“Here at Keep Oklahoma Beautiful we are about communities, not profit,” said Jeanette Nance, executive director. “When disconnected people come together as a community with a cause, we change the face of Oklahoma. I absolutely love this event where we can honor so many deserving individuals and groups for the good they do all across our state.”
This year, the KOB’s celebration will be held virtually Nov. 20. But before then, volunteers can sign up to lend a hand for Tidy Up Tenkiller on Oct. 17. Greater Tenkiller Area Association is hoping to get about 20 boats to volunteer. Those without boats can also assist in throwing the debris away on the shorelines.
Donations can also be made, as it costs hundreds of dollars for GTAA to rent dumpsters for the cleanup event.
Get involved
The Oct. 17 Tidy Up Tenkiller event starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. Volunteers will help clean up the shorelines from around Sixshooter Resort & Marina to Tenkiller State Park. For more information, call Don Nowlin at 918-457-4403, or email nowlindonald@msn. People can also register to volunteer at www.laketenkiller.com.
