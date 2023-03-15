Jason Rainey has always loved the imagery of the late 1960s and early '70s, so it wasn't too unexpected when the tie-dye artist randomly decided to make himself an authentic hippie shirt one day.
About a year ago, Rainey began making tie-dye shirts, doing reverse dye at first.
"I couldn't afford the premium fabric dyes quite yet," said Rainey.
The self-taught artist watched many tutorials and studied different techniques.
"I try to combine styles to create something unique," said Rainey.
Along with adding to his own wardrobe, Rainey said he enjoys bringing a wearable piece of art alive.
"It is fulfilling to see an idea come to life," said Rainey.
Rubber bands are commonly used by people to tie a shirt or fabric before dying. Rainey uses waxed sinew when creating his art pieces.
"It creates a barrier in the fabric, leaving the original color of the fabric untouched underneath it. Rubberbands create a less tight tie and allow more of a blending of colors," said Rainey.
When he begins to tie a fabric, he picks a pattern and ties it using established methods familiar to him.
"But sometimes, I'll improvise and surprise myself," he said.
Rainey uses dye powders, rather than liquid dyes, and sets his colors with hot water rather than using cold water and waiting a few days.
"I use a method called 'hot water irrigation,'" said Rainey. "Dye powders are applied directly to the shirt with a dye fixative called soda ash. The hot water sets the color immediately, allowing me to have a finished piece in as little as an hour or two. The colors seem to be more vibrant than other methods I've tried."
As with any art form or skill, practice and experience allow for improvement and experimentation as confidence increases.
"I feel as though I've gained a lot of skill over time, which has led me to endeavor to create more complicated pieces," said Rainey.
Color choices vary, but he likes to think about what hues looks good together. He also takes custom orders.
"I choose a few complementary colors and try to make an appealing garment," said Rainey. "Tie dye is always an experiment, but I can definitely hook you up with a cool shirt with your choice of colors and design. Most people like a good-looking, freestyle design that's unique to anything they've ever seen."
Rainey's long-term goal is to grow a garment company from the ground up.
"My main goal at the moment is to just see a smile on strangers faces as they find a piece they really enjoy owning," said Rainey.
The designs he creates stand out among other shirts hanging on a rack. While tie dye is a process, the unique style of each artist is a fingerprint on the fabric.
"Whether you love wearing black or bright colors, there is a tie dye shirt for you. Each piece is one of a kind and handmade," said Rainey.
Rainey's collection of shirts and tapestries are available at Trippy Hippy Collective at 112 E. Graham Ave. in downtown Pryor. It is a family owned business that hosts more than 40 artists works for sale.
