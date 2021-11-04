Tiger Cards offer discounts, help programs

For area schools, discount cards are a way for students to give back to the community, and this year, Tahlequah Public Schools is offering its Tiger Card for $10.
The Tahlequah Tiger Card fundraiser takes place every year starting in late September. Purchasers will receive discounts from local businesses when they show them their Tiger Card. The purpose of them is to raise money for different organizations.
This year, patrons will receive discounts at Kimberly’s Prom and Bridal, Bryant’s Daylight Donuts, Asian Star, Lift Coffee Bar, Newks Eatery, Ruby’s, Boom-a-rang, Linney Breaux, Southside Drive-In, Rafa’s Burrito Company, Little Caesar’s, Presley’s Burgers, Jimmy’s Egg, Logstore, RibCrib, Katfish Kitchen, Napoli’s, Riverhawk Nutrition, Vidalia’s, and more.
The cards can be purchased in the administration offices of the district schools, and proceeds will benefit the Tahlequah Special Olympics, Tahlequah High School math department, and the TPS band.
Allison Collins is a teacher at Cherokee Elementary School and facilitates Tahlequah Special Olympics. For her, the fundraiser is meaningful, because without it, her team would have difficulty competing.
“I support Tahlequah Special Olympics. We get a portion of those sales which support us,” said Collins. “We take a group of special athletes to the area games, which takes place in Muskogee in April. We also participate in the state games in Stillwater at OSU. All of those fundraisers will help support us. They pay for entree fees, uniforms, travel expenses, all of the kids' meals.”
For these students, spending time on a large college campus is important because it allows them to feel like they are college students and helps them prepare for university.
“We stay in the dorms for two nights, and this fundraiser pays for the housing,” she said. “They are a college student for a couple of days, and they get to pick different events at the olympics.”
You can help
For information on the fundraiser, email Allison Collins at collinsa@tahlequahschools.org. or call 918-797-7785.
