Tahlequah teachers and their students didn't have a chance to say goodbye to the 2019-2020 school year or one another, since the COVID-19 outbreak prevented classes from resuming after spring break.
So on Friday, May 8, Tahlequah Public Schools held "Tiger Carline" events at Sequoyah Pre-K Center, and the three elementary schools: Cherokee, Greenwood, and Heritage. That was the last day of the school year due to distance learning.
"We have missed seeing all of our students. This was a great way for us to bring closure to this school year in a unique way," said Kristin Stark, director of Early Childhood at Sequoyah Pre-K.
Open for an hour at each site, the carlines offered the chance for students and guardians to celebrate their schools and see their teachers and school families.
As teachers and staff stood outside Friday evening, vehicles full of Tahlequah Tigers drove through the parking lots. Many students had made signs and smiled and waved out of their car windows, sunroofs, and truck beds. Some - students, parents, and teachers - shed some tears.
"The Tiger Carline was very emotional for some, but exciting at the same time. The excitement on students' faces when they saw their teacher was priceless," said Stark.
The teachers of Greenwood Elementary enjoyed the carline extravaganza, according to Nikki Molloy, principal.
"There was lots of joy and emotions expressed by all as the parade of cars drove by the line of teachers," she said.
Tahlequah City Councilor Bree Long said her first-grader was brought to tears.
"He said, 'I just missed them so much,'" she said.
Some families were so excited to participate in the event, they went a week early. Jessica Douthitt and a crew of Greenwood moms showed up on May 1, but they were ready with signs and decorations again on Friday.
"Ainsley came up with some fun sign ideas as a way to show our love and appreciation," said Douthitt about her daughter. "It was wonderful to see all of the teachers and staff. I had tears; Ainsley had a permanent smile all weekend."
Melissa Harris said it was wonderful to have an end-of-the-year celebration.
"It was emotional, as a parent, to know the activities, celebrations, and memories that my kiddo is missing," she said. "She's in fourth grade and loves her teachers very much. She's excited for fifth grade and we're grateful that we have another year at Greenwood. The administrators and teachers at Greenwood are incredible."
Joy Knight said her family went because they love their Heritage teachers.
"Our fifth-grader played it cool and our second-grader loved seeing everyone," said Knight.
Sally Jordan said the event made her realize the school is a family.
"I was surprised to see how many teachers knew my kids, even teachers of different grades," said Jordan. "Dani was overwhelmed and kinda hid in the backseat. Maya was over the moon in excitement to see and wave at her teachers at Heritage."
