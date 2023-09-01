Tahlequah Middle School students and staff showed their Tiger pride and love for the orange and black on Thursday, Aug. 31, at the first pep rally of the year.
Abby Keys, TMS principal, said the rally was a hit with all the parents, students, and staff who attended.
“I absolutely love seeing all the students and staff have such a great time celebrating one another,” Keys said. “I love seeing the competitiveness of each grade level with the color wars. It is just such a fun day for us here at TMS.”
The school pep rally was held on the TMS football field, where the middle school band later played the school song, along with performances by the pom and cheer teams. While several students got to participate in games on the field, others showed their school spirit by dressing up in various TMS or Tiger gear. Those on the TMS volleyball, softball, football, cheer, pom, band, choir, and cross country were also recognized at the start of the event.
Keys said she hoped students not only left the football stands with school pride and spirit, but that they felt special for the recognition they received and that they were a part of a team.
Grier Robinson, a TMS cheer member, and Laynie Bates, TMS pom member, both said the first pep rally was really fun and exciting this year.
“It’s scary at first, but once you get into it, it’s really fun,” Grier said.
Laynie said her favorite part of the event was seeing the entire school interact and getting excited with the pom and cheer teams during their performances.
Keys said they host a pep rally each year to not only recognize TMS athletes and their accomplishments, but to promote school spirit and camaraderie among students and staff.
Keith Wilson, TMS assistant athletic director and football coach, said Thursday was a big day for all the sports, since volleyball, softball, and football had games that day. Wilson said this was the first pep assembly TMS has held on the newly turfed field.
“It’s awesome because first of all we were spoiled by the weather,” Wilson said. “Depending on what the weather would have been a couple days before [the new field] could have been a muddy field. Everything is just clean, and it just looks more Tiger friendly.”
Wilson said he hopes the students were filled with school pride, and for all to feel as one.
“We all come from different backgrounds, but when we’re here and we get into athletic events, we’re Tigers together,” Wilson said.
What’s next
Keys said the next pep assembly will be for winter sports on Nov. 16 at 9 a.m.
