The time of day and year may play a part in why so many pedestrians are being struck by vehicles.
Those keeping up with local news may have noticed the increasing number of people getting hit by vehicles in and around Tahlequah.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said those who have been struck by a vehicle recently aren’t using crosswalks and were walking in the middle of the roadway.
“I think no matter who you are and no matter where you’re at, [that’s] going to increase your chances of being struck by a vehicle,” said King.
King said the time of day can play a crucial role when someone get hits by a vehicle.
“It wasn’t our case but when Eric Long was hit, that was before daylight and he was walking in the roadway. If you have to walk in the roadway, walk toward traffic and not with traffic,” he said.
Long was struck and killed on Oct. 25 as he was walking near Sequoyah High School.
The time of year can also be a reason as to why more pedestrians are being struck, given that more people are getting off work when it’s dark outside.
“That’s not a bad theory either. There’s more dark hours where people are on the road, whereas in the summer time, by the time you’re off work and home, it’s still daylight,” said King.
While drivers would be cited or charged if they hit a pedestrian, King said it all depends on a case-by-case basis.
“There was someone walking late at night on the [Bertha Parker Bypass] and was hit and killed at Twin Bridges, but then you have a suspended driver’s license. You had someone who fled the scene and whereas, if you’re licensed, you have insurance and you stopped then probably no charges are going to come you’re way,” said King.
King was talking about the December 2020 incident wherein an intoxicated Christopher Jones stumbled onto the roadway and was struck by an 80-year-old Margaret Hall.
Hall didn’t stop the vehicle after she struck Jones, and was charged with leaving the scene of a fatality accident, driving under suspension, operating motor vehicle in accident without insurance, and removing proper or affixing improper license plate. All charges were dismissed in November.
“We have to factor all of the variables in that accident and present a report to the District Attorney’s Office. Just like with a motor vehicle accident, there is a chance you could be found at fault depending on the circumstances,” said King.
On Dec. 7, a man was struck by a vehicle as he crossed East Downing Street. He was airlifted to St. Francis hospital in Tulsa.
According to the traffic collision report, Aaron Owl was walking northbound across all lanes of traffic and witnesses said he stopped walking and stood still in the westbound lane. The vehicle was unable to stop in time and struck Owl. Owl hit the windshield of the vehicle before he struck the ground.
