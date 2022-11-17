Time running out to order pre-made Thanksgiving meals

For those who would rather feast than cook, time is running out to order Thanksgiving dinners at area restaurants and stores.
Amanda Russell, Reasor's Marketing and Advertising director, said the grocery store expects a lot of orders this Thanksgiving.
"We have actually already sold out of a few [holiday dinners]," said Russell.
As of time of publication, Reasor's Turkey Breast Dinner, Spiral Glazed Ham Dinner, and "Reasor's Feast" are all sold out.
Other holiday dinner options still available include the Chef Carved Ham Dinner, the Oven-Roasted Turkey Dinner, the Smoked Turkey Dinner, and the Prime Rib Dinner.
Reasor's also offers a la carte sides and several choices of pie -- Cherry, Apple, Pumpkin, Southern Pecan, Chocolate Truffle, and Turtle, all of which are subject to availability.
Russell said Reasor's holiday dinners can be ordered online at www.reasors.com/holiday_dinners. Orders can also be placed in-store.
Rib Crib is also offering pre-orders for holiday turkeys and hams.
"The last day we're able to take [pre-orders] is Nov. 22," said Manager Kristie Nance. "We just ask for their name, number, how many they're wanting, and arrange a time to pick it up."
Rib Crib's turkeys weigh between 12 and 14 pounds and its hams between 4 and 8 pounds.
The last day to order holiday meats for Thanksgiving from Double Barrel BBQ was Nov. 17, but those interested in ordering for Christmas and New Year's can do so up until Dec. 16. Double Barrel BBQ offers smoked whole turkey, smoke and glazed bone-in ham, and smoked prime rib boneless ribeye roast for pre-order.
For something sweet after the main course, Adrian Martin, host at Sweet Arts Bake House, said patrons can order desserts up until Nov. 22. Sweet Arts Bake House is closed on Thanksgiving, so Martin encourages customers to place their orders soon as possible.
"They can give us a call at 918-708-9961. They come in person and talk to our pastry chef Rob [Skala] and they can message us on our Facebook page," said Martin.
Martin said the shop can make anything, from pies and cake to cobbler and European-style pastries.
"Rob's pies are all fantastic," she said. "All handmade, no machinery -- just an oven."
A information request sent to Walmart in regard to ordering holiday meals in advance was not returned before press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.