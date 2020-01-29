Educating students so they become contributing members of society is a main objective of institutes of higher learning. But one segment of Northeastern State University focuses on those who have already graduated, and keeping them connected to the school, its services, and even current students.
The Branscum Alumni Center houses three entities: NSU Alumni Association, NSU Foundation, and University Development. Seven full-time professional staff members are assisted by graduate assistants, part-time workers, and student workers. All oversee efforts of funding and alumni engagement, according to Daniel Johnson, director of Alumni Services and executive director of the NSU Alumni Association.
"We want to inspire a sense of connection, a sense of loyalty, and a sense of giving from our community," said Johnson. "Everything we do is to bring alumni closer to the university."
The Alumni Association is privately funded by memberships, events, and partnerships, and it is governed by an 18-member board of directors. The University Development department is funded by state dollars, and the NSU Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. The purpose of the NSU Foundation is to "acquire and distribute support for NSU for charitable, benevolent, educational, scientific and literary purposes," according to nsualumni.com.
While some events are run out of the Alumni Center, Johnson said they encourage alumni volunteers to put together reunions and gatherings. There are close to 70,000 NSU alumni worldwide.
"We find ways to get volunteers together and plugged in," he said. "We have a limited staff, and having volunteers extends our capacity to do things. These are people passionate about NSU."
About a dozen volunteers worked the pub crawl in Tulsa last summer, raising $84,000 for scholarships.
Annual events include: Battenfield-Carletti Distinguished Entrepreneur Lecture Series, Larry Adair Lectureship, Emerald Ball, homecoming, GreenLink Dinner, and the Dinner by Degree Series.
"Time, talent, or treasure" is the phrase Johnson uses to describe the ways alumni can contribute to the association. This means volunteering time, offering expertise, and financial resources.
"What we've seen over the last number of years is alumni like to interact with students," said Johnson. "They can tell their stories and let students know how to get started in a career or what a job is really like."
With the hope that more alumni and students can get connected, the alumni directory is set to launch next week. This will offer alumni a way to be listed so students can connect with them.
Face-to-face opportunities for connections include the GreenLink Dinner, and the Dinner by Degree Series.
While the students learn about careers and network, Johnson said these are great ways for the alumni to give back.
"This is the most fulfilling work I've done. Those one-on-ones have been most rewarding," said Johnson, who graduated from NSU in 1991 and 2018.
The new mobile app, Green & White Network, is a one-stop shop for alumni, according to Johnson.
The free app lets users view upcoming events, donate, shop, view their digital membership card, and participate in the N-Link networking community. It also has a Green & White Perk Perks section, which offers discounts on hotels, airlines, restaurants, auto services and more. Users will have opportunities to win prizes by participating in Trivia Tuesday on the app.
Scholarships and awards are also available through the NSU Alumni Association. Legacy Scholarships are awarded to students of Northeastern's alumni. First-time entering freshmen are selected by a committee of Alumni Association board members, and the award is $1,500 per year, renewable for up to four years.
One or more Distinguished Alumni and one Outstanding Young Alumnus are selected each year by the Alumni Association board. Those chosen are people who, "through personal achievement and service, have brought honor and statewide, regional or national distinction to both themselves and Northeastern State," according to the website. The alumni are announced during homecoming week.
Those who have graduated within the last years can join the NSU Alumni Association for $25 for a year, or $500 for a lifetime membership. Those who graduated more than three years ago have the option of a single or joint membership account for a cost of $50 or $75, respectively, for a year; or $600 for a single or joint lifetime membership. The life memberships can be made in payments throughout a year.
Learn more
For information about the Green & White Network, call 918-458-2143 or 800-722-9614; visit nsualumni.com; email alumni@nsuok.edu; or visit Branscum Alumni Center, 812 N. Cedar Ave.
