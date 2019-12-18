Area residents who want to vote by absentee ballot for the 2020 election year should submit their absentee ballot applications to the Cherokee County Election Board as soon as possible, according to the Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell.
Voters can request ballots for individual elections or for all they are eligible to vote in during 2020. Voters are encouraged to apply early.
“We have many federal, state, and local elections coming up this year. Signing up for absentee ballots is a great way to make sure you stay informed and never miss an election,” said Rozell.
Applications are available at the Cherokee County Election Board, 914 S. College Ave., or can be downloaded at elections.ok.gov. Voters can also apply electronically using the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at elections.ok.gov/ovp.
Rozell reminds voters that requests must be submitted no later than the Wednesday before the first election in which the voter would like to participate. The first election for Cherokee County is March 3. The list of elections can be found at elections.ok.gov.
For more information on requesting absentee ballots or registering to vote, contact the Cherokee County Election Board at 918-456-2261 or cherokeecounty@elections.ok.gov. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
