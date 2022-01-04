Time to start ordering tomatoe seeds; Seed Savers to meet Jan 9

During January, it is time to start thinking about tomato seeds.
While it is too early to start planting tomatoes or peppers, gardeners should start thinking about acquiring seeds now. In light of unpredicted delivery times gardeners have seen in the past few years, seeds should be ordered sooner rather than later.
The best time to start planting tomatoes from seed is six to eight weeks before the last average frost date. For Tahlequah, that would be between Feb. 18 and March 4. For those ordering seeds through a catalog, the time is now to get ready to plant by late February.
While stores can sell adequate tomato seeds, a greater selection comes from seed catalogs.
Cherokee Country has a unique climate that makes the selection of variety an important issue. Variety may be the difference between yielding little or no crop to harvesting a bumper crop. Variety can make the difference between harvesting a tomato that tastes OK and harvesting a tomato which dazzles.
Green Country Seed Savers members make a point of finding and propagating garden varieties which excel in Cherokee County. Members have diverse tastes and help community members to find a fit for the culinary preferences.
Green Country Seed Savers will meet Jan. 9 at 2 p.m. at Liberty Grace Chapel at 7584 Highway 82A, three miles north of Moody’s Store. Meetings are informal with seed swapping as members share information on their findings. For questions, call George McLaughlin at 918-457-8284.
