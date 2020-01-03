Tinsley baby first of the year born in 2020

Remington Reign Tinsley was the first baby born on Jan. 1, 2020, at Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital. The baby girl weighed 5 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 18.5 inches.
She is the daughter of Jessyca and Tylan Tinsley of Welling. Jessyca is employed by Cherokee Casino Tahlequah, and Tylan is employed by QuikTrip Corp. in Tulsa.
The grandparents are: paternal, Wendy and Vindle Guthrie of Welling, and Chad and Lea Tinsley of Park Hill; maternal, Jim Burton II of Hulbert. The great-grandparents are: paternal, Dennis Tinsley of Park Hill, and Gary Scott of Welling; maternal, Marge Burton and the late Jim Burton of Hulbert. The maternal great-great-grandmother is Joy Luinstra of Bartlesville.
