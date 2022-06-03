Tiny houses may be a reality

City officials said movement on the proposed tiny house project for the homeless is progressing.
Tiny houses may be constructed near the Tahlequah Police Department as a means to provide a secured living environment for those experiencing homelessness.
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said nothing is official or set as local leaders are still fleshing out details.
"A subset of the Tahlequah Resource Outreach Team, led by Mr. Jeff Thorne, is working to establish a 501(c)3 organization to ensure the continuity and oversight of the tiny home project, which is currently known internally as the 'STEP UP Tahlequah program'", said Catron. "While many of the details are still in development, the overall intent is to provide a secure living environment for individuals who are progressing upon a defined and monitored path toward returning to a stable, self-supporting lifestyle."
Thorne has made contact with people who have had experience in establishing 501(c)3 entities and they are willing to assist in the process. Catron said Linda Cheatham of Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity has also expressed interest in assisting with the construction of the homes.
Catron said the architect who designed the tiny houses in Norman has volunteered his services to the city.
"To date he has provided several designs for the homes themselves, has provided proposed site plan for the actual location of the homes on the property, has reviewed the property in relation to utility access and other concerns," the mayor said.
The idea of the tiny houses is for people to live in there for three to six months until they get back on their feet.
Northeastern Health System is reportedly locating a new substance abuse recovery facility and If the tiny houses are built in the vicinity of the PD, that facility would be within half a mile of the proposed site.
"The site is also relatively close to Echota Behavioral Health Services, which is affiliated with the [United Keetowah Band of Cherokee Indians]," Catron said.
During a March 8 public forum, several residents urged city officials to use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to assist with the homeless population.
"While Council has not approved an allocation of the [ARPA] funds, there is a relatively small amount proposed to be used for site development. The initial hope is to start with four homes and to work with the community to raise the support and funding to eventually add more homes and a laundry/gathering space structure," said Catron.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Resource Outreach Team meeting is Thursday, July 7, 1 p.m. at the Tahlequah Municipal Armory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.