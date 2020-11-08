Keeping a home clean is important anytime, but cleaning and disinfecting following a COVID-19 diagnosis helps reduce risk to others.
For many, it's second nature to dust furniture, vacuum the carpet, and wipe down surfaces during normal household chores. More steps are needed now, and details are important. If someone in your home has been diagnosed with and is recovering or is recovered from COVID-19, clean as you normally would, then disinfect to reduce risk. It's important to know the difference between cleaning and disinfecting.
Cleaning with soap and water reduces germs, dirt and impurities on surfaces. Disinfecting kills germs on surfaces. Practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, tables, light switches, phones, computer keyboards, toilets and faucets.
Stores are beginning to get more cleaning products on the shelves, but some products can still be hard to find. If you're having trouble finding your favorite products, you can use a diluted household bleach solution if appropriate for the surface. Check the label on the bleach to make sure it contains 5.25-8.25 percent sodium hypochlorite. Four teaspoons of bleach per quart of water makes a good amount of disinfecting solution.
Wear reusable or disposable gloves, and make sure there is adequate ventilation in the room. Follow directions on the label to ensure safe and effective use of products. Disinfecting solution works best when sprayed on surfaces and left for at least one minute before wiping it off. Disinfect high-touch surfaces, such as tables, light switches, doorknobs, faucets and toilets, frequently.
When doing the laundry of someone with COVID or who has recovered, wash according to manufacturer's directions and dry completely. Wear disposable gloves when handling bedding or clothing items of an infected person. These can be washed with other items. Clean and disinfect clothes hampers. Once the laundry is in the washing machine, remove the gloves and throw them away.
Keeping hands clean is one of the best ways to avoid spreading germs. Wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water after nose-blowing, coughing or sneezing. Other key times to wash hands include after using the restroom, after contact with a sick person, before eating or preparing food, and after contact with animals or other pets. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizerwith at least 60 percent alcohol.
We're continuing to see an increase of COVID-19 cases, so it's importantto take the necessary steps to cut down the spread of the virus.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.