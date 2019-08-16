All grass types prefer sunshine. In adequate sunshine, grass leaves are most efficient in producing chlorophyll and the plants are ore healthy as a result of it. Some grass types absolutely refuse to grow in reduced light conditions. Bermuda grass is unable to survive for very long unless it is in full sunlight for most of the day.
Homeowners often ask what grasses grow well in shade. The answer is none. However, while some types of grasses have a tolerance for shade, there are other conditions that must be near perfect for them to survive. Certain grasses perform better in shade than others. Fine fescues are more tolerant of shade than tall fescues, and tall fescues are more tolerant of shade than ryegrass.
When establishing cool-season grasses, it is best to seed early enough in the fall so there is sufficient time for the turf to mature before leaves cover the ground. During the fall, remove leaves by raking, blowing or bagging when mowing to prevent smothering of the turf. Grass will grow long after deciduous trees have dropped their leaves.
Seeding rates for fescue growing in shade should be about half the rate as recommended in sunlight conditions. Too many grass plants in a shaded area results in poor establishment. After established, there are several management criteria that must be done for the grass to have a chance to survive.
For lawn management under trees, avoid excessive nitrogen fertilization. This promotes shoot growth at the expense of roots, and promotes succulent tissue that is more susceptible to disease. Shade-tolerant grasses should receive no more than 2 pounds of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet per year. Apply fertilizer in shady areas in the fall just as leaves begin to drop. Rake and remove leaves before they accumulate on turf.
Mow turf at 2-1/2 to 3 inches to allow maximum interception of reduced light by the thin turfgrass sward. Avoid scalping turf. Decline of turf in shade often begins after a single episode of scalping. Irrigate only enough to avoid dry soil conditions in shady locations during summer months. Dry conditions are always preferable to wet conditions for fescues growing in shade. When moisture is needed, water infrequently and deeply. Avoid frequent irrigation that will lead to increased humidity and disease. Irrigate in the early morning to allow maximum time for drying.
Limit traffic. Compacted soil is deadly to grass in shade. Avoid using herbicides in shady areas if weed problems do not exist. Many weeds, especially crabgrass, will not grow in shade. Although many herbicides are labeled for use on grass, they will hurt them in shade conditions.
Another shade-tolerant grass is rough stalk bluegrass. This grass does well in cool, wet conditions found in some shady locations. It performs well in the spring and fall but will die in the summer if moisture is lacking. Rough stalk bluegrass should not be used in lawns where only one or two large trees cause thinning of turf. It is a spreading grass and may escape, causing unattractive patches in sunny areas. This grass should be used in lawns only where several trees exist and other grasses have been tried without success.
Roger Williams is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
