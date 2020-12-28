Tire condition critical when driving on ice

The end-of-the-year holidays are some of the busiest days for traveling throughout the entire year. And while COVID-19 may put some of that on hold, recent snowy weather caused a few problems in Northeastern Oklahoma.
While Tahlequah has not gotten much snow in the past several years, ice can be a problem. A key piece of advice when driving on ice is to simply be careful and slow down.
Greg Stone, Port City Body Shop employee, said there are more ways to keep the driver safe.
"When it comes to ice and snow driving, slow down," said Stone. "When you come to a major stop, put the car in neutral and slow down until you come to a stop. Same way when you come to a bridge: Slip into neutral and coast across the bridge. Bridges can be particularly dangerous because of the black ice."
Sometimes, though, a driver may lose control of a vehicle. If this happens, Stone advises following the same steps.
"If you start spinning out, once again, put it in neutral," said Stone. "Hang onto the wheel, put it in neutral and control your steering. Putting the car in neutral takes the power away from the wheels and gives you more control when steering and breaking."
As for prepping a vehicle for travel in inclement weather, the condition of the tires is critical. In some areas, chains are put on tires, but that is less common around here. Doyal Macall, Bargain Tire employee, said adding nylon is more typical in Tahlequah.
"It's been years since I've had to put chains on tires, especially because the weather down here doesn't usually get bad enough to need them," said Macall. "Many cars that need them have started using nylon on their tires because they don't damage the roads as much and won't damage your car if they fall off. Other than that, studded tires are probably your best bet."
Macall explained that nylon ropes can be added to improve traction. They are attached in a similar way to chains and serve the same purpose of increasing traction.
Another vital part of road safety is just to take care of the tires, making sure they have enough air and are not running low on tread. Larry Oxford at Danny's Tire and Muffler summed it up.
"The main tip I have is just to stay on top of your air pressure," said Oxford. "That's the main thing people can forget about. As far as snow and ice, people just need to be cautious and pay attention to the tread on their tires."
