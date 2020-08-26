Before the federal civil rights law Title IX was passed as part of the Education Amendments of 1972, there was no protection against discrimination based on sex or gender in education, or any other activities that received federal dollars.
Title IX is largely credited with the growth of women's athletics in both local schools and higher education, but it has also prohibited schools from creating curriculum based on gender stereotypes, while also providing protection from pregnant or parenting students so they could continue their education. Furthermore, the U.S. Department of Education recently unveiled new protections for survivors of sexual misconduct, holding schools accountable for failure to respond equitably and promptly to sexual misconduct incidents.
"Too many students have lost access to their education because their school inadequately responded when a student filed a complaint of sexual harassment or sexual assault," said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. "This new regulation requires schools to act in meaningful ways to support survivors of sexual misconduct, without sacrificing important safeguards to ensure a fair and transparent process. We can and must continue to fight sexual misconduct in our nation's schools, and this rule makes certain that fight continues."
The list of regulatory changes to Title IX is long. More than 2,000 pages of new definitions, procedural changes, and the implementation of new procedures, training, and record-keeping requirements came as the result of years of research, as well as input from survivors, falsely accused students, school administrators and many more.
Whitney Arbaugh, coordinator for Title IX and compliance at Northeastern State University, said one of the most influential modifications has to do with geographical changes in Title IX.
"Whereas an institution previously was able to address Title IX that occurred off campus, the new regulations require that institutions only respond to incidents that occur on campus or at a program or event that institution has substantial control over," said Arbaugh. "Another substantial change is that institutions are required to host live - real-time, face-to-face, recorded - student conduct hearings with advisers from either party being allowed to cross examine the complainant, the respondent and any witnesses involved."
As per the Department of Education, colleges will be held responsible for off-campus sexual harassment at houses owned or under control of school-sanctioned fraternities and sororities. Some of the other key provisions to Title IX include requiring schools to offer an equal right of appeal for both parties to a Title IX proceeding; providing protection for survivors and ensuring they are not required to divulge any medical or psychological records; and shielding survivors from having to stand face-to-face with the accused during a hearing.
DeVos has deemed the changes as a way to secure due process rights for students who report sexual misconduct, and for those accused of it.
"Ultimately, I believe the Department of Education wanted to make sure institutions had a fair, equitable and transparent process for investigating and adjudicating sexual harassment matters," said Arbaugh.
The department announced the new regulations in May, giving schools across the country little time to implement the changes by the Aug. 14 deadline. Arbaugh said NSU started working with a draft copy of the proposal in December, but her office is still awaiting guidance by the Department of Education and Regional University of Oklahoma.
"It was by no means an easy task, but the pandemic, in a positive way, allowed for shorter, more meaningful connections between staff in student affairs and human resources to meet via Zoom or for short periods of time, in-person, to work through the new regulations one section at a time," she said.
The Title IX regulations also require schools to offer clear, accessible options for any person to report sexual harassment. At NSU, the school has a "report concern" link at the bottom of all its webpages, but incidents and concerns regarding sexual assault or harassment can also be made to Arbaugh.
"Each report will be reviewed individually, and it is up to those trained individuals to determine if it truly is a Title IX issue, or if the report fits under another student conduct code and conduct process, or other employee process," said Arbaugh. "It is crucial that all incidents be reported."
