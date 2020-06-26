Beginning July 1, Tahlequah Medical Group, which is affiliated with Northeastern Health System, will welcome four new residents as part of an internal medicine residency program at the hospital in partnership with OSU Center for Health Sciences.
The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education awarded TMG 21 internal medicine residency spots. The hospital's nine residents will continue in this program that has acquired new ACGME initial accreditation status.
Dr. Gary Slick, who is a professor of internal medicine, is the designated institutional official for ACGME accredited residency and fellowship programs at OSU-CHS.
"NHS, principle hospital residency training site, has been one of our valued educational partners for over a decade. OSU Center for Health Sciences is committed to strengthen rural residency programs. Training primary care physicians for rural and underserved Oklahoma is our mission and we will be relentless in our efforts to carry out our mission," said Slick.
Other positions are Program Director Jana Baker; Assistant Program Directors Natasha Bray and Mousumi Som; and Clinical Director Thomas Schneider. The internal medicine residents are Dr. Bryan John Butel, Dr. Christopher Gaskins, Dr. Matthew Nunley, and Dr. Suzanne Tran. The program will also have an affiliation with the VA Hospital in Muskogee.
"Northeastern Health System is grateful for the leadership support of rural medical education from OSU Center for Health Sciences leadership. The residency will be enhanced by the structure and experience their experts bring," said Brian Woodliff, president and CEO.
Representatives from ACGME will conduct a routine site visit in November as part of the accreditation process.
