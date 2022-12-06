Tahlequah Middle School participated in the first day of the Scholastic Book Fairs on Dec. 6.
The event will continue to take place from Dec. 5-9 and 12-16 at the TMS Media Center, where students can buy a variety of items, including books, bookmarks, pencils, erasers, posters, etc.
Nita Wright, a TMS assistant principal, said they have held the fair for at least 15 years. She said the reason for the fair is to get books in the hands of not only students, but their families as well.
“I feel like that’s even more important now than it was once before, as we’re so technologically driven in our society. When a kid holds a book, it’s just something different,” said Wright.
Misty Boston, a TMS librarian, said the event will take place over two weeks, which will incorporate a family night and a week of limited purchases provided by the school.
Due to a literacy grant, TMS students will shop free of charge at the fair during its second week of operation, with a maximum of $26 spent per student. Boston said the money can only be spent on books.
“A lot of times, especially for middle school, you don’t really see them wanting to check out books that often, but I think providing an opportunity to get free books in their hands will just show the importance of a book, and maybe they’ll pick it up and grow their love for reading,” said Boston.
Wright said the second week of the fair always enjoys a big turnout from students.
“We have little to no money left on the table that has been donated through the different entities. When we give the students the money to spend, almost all of them always choose to spend it. They spend every cent they can,” said Wright.
Boston said several new books are on the shelves this year, with history-based tomes and graphic novels being popular. Some of the newer items noticed by Kaylee Liles, an eighth-grade student, were cookbooks and ones for elementary students.
Liles said she likes how the fair offers different types of books, and allows some students the opportunity to snag some for free.
“Some people don’t have money to actually come and shop. The book fair gives kids a chance to come in here and get a book,” said Liles.
Wright said offering a diverse selection of books and other objects entices students through the door to peruse other items the fair has to offer.
TMS receives quite a bit of engagement each year, which Wright attributes to the library’s book fair previews, the allotted times students have to go to the sale, and the family night portion.
The school’s family night will take place Dec. 7, and that event normally brings in about 60 families each year.
“I think it’s important to involve parents and families whenever possible, and just get them in the building and see all the things we have going on at the middle school,” said Boston.
The family night has been growing over the years, and Wright said they are trying to continue that tradition by having it on the same night as other school events.
Wright said some students even use the fair as a way to shop for Christmas.
“I do feel like some of our students will definitely use their ‘free money,’ and they will think of others and their families first before they spend it on themselves,” said Wright.
Check it out
The TMS Scholastic Book Fair will be hosting its family night Dec. 7 from 4-7 p.m. at the TMS Media Center.
